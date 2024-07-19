Marin County real-life simulated earthquake drill puts 1st responders to test

First responders in Marin County were put to the test for a simulated major earthquake disaster drill.

First responders in Marin County were put to the test for a simulated major earthquake disaster drill.

First responders in Marin County were put to the test for a simulated major earthquake disaster drill.

First responders in Marin County were put to the test for a simulated major earthquake disaster drill.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, first responders were being put to the test for a major earthquake disaster drill like no other.

The real-time simulation tested the capabilities and readiness of Marin County rescue teams. A reminder, this was only a drill.

Marin County's Urban Search and Rescue Team looked for "survivors" following a "major earthquake in Point Reyes."

"We simulate an 8.2 magnitude earthquake. The duration could be 10 seconds to a minute of shaking," said Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Graham Groneman.

This drill was as real as it gets. Team members cut through concrete rubble and shattered glass to reach crushed cars. Some simulated victims were pulled to safety.

MORE: Preparing for the big one: PG &E holds major earthquake drill at SF's Treasure Island

One victim had to be hoisted out of a building in a stretcher basket.

"The goal of this program is to get boots on the ground in the most efficient manner possible to rescue the most amount of people possible," Groneman said.

The training skills at work here could mean the difference between life and death during a real disaster.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services observed the drill, assessing how this team responded.

"Our mantra is preparedness. We don't know when disasters will strike but know we have to be ready," said Deputy Chief Jack Fry from California Office of Emergency Services.

MORE: Future of San Francisco's siren emergency system in need of upgrades still uncertain

The drill happened a mile from the San Andreas Fault, which devastated San Francisco and Point Reyes in 1906.

Historic photos captured the force of the great quake strong enough to knock a locomotive off its tracks.

"I like to highlight, this is a seismic area. It runs through Marin County," Groneman said.

Getting this drill right meant the team was ready for when the next big quake strikes.

"This is real life. These are things we need to prepare for 365, 24/7," Groneman said.