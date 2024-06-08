Preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes Lake County, USGS says

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck near The Geysers in Lake County on Saturday, according to United States Geological Survey.

It was upgraded from a 4.0.

The quake hit at around 12:34 p.m.

It had a depth of 2.05 miles, the USGS said.

The Geysers is about 75 miles north of San Francisco.

The USGS said it sent a ShakeAlert earthquake warning notification to phones with the app and Android phones

There is no word of any injuries or damage.