Preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes Lake County, USGS says

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck near The Geysers in Lake County on Saturday, according to United States Geological Survey.
It was upgraded from a 4.0.
The quake hit at around 12:34 p.m.
It had a depth of 2.05 miles, the USGS said.
MORE: ShakeAlert earthquake warning system now uses GPS data to determine magnitude
The Geysers is about 75 miles north of San Francisco.
The USGS said it sent a ShakeAlert earthquake warning notification to phones with the app and Android phones
There is no word of any injuries or damage.
