Preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes Lake County, USGS says

Saturday, June 8, 2024
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck near The Geysers in Lake County on Saturday, according to United States Geological Survey.

It was upgraded from a 4.0.

The quake hit at around 12:34 p.m.

It had a depth of 2.05 miles, the USGS said.

MORE: ShakeAlert earthquake warning system now uses GPS data to determine magnitude

The Geysers is about 75 miles north of San Francisco.

The USGS said it sent a ShakeAlert earthquake warning notification to phones with the app and Android phones

There is no word of any injuries or damage.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.
