Ceremonies mark 113th anniversary of 1906 earthquake in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco dignitaries and firefighters commemorated the 113th anniversary of the Great 1906 earthquake.
Sirens wailed at 5:12 a.m. to mark the exact moment the quake struck the city. The annual event was held at Lotta's Fountain in Downtown San Francisco. It was a gathering spot in 1906 after the quake and the huge fires that followed. The fires destroyed more than 80 percent of the city.
After the ceremony, a procession went to the golden fire hydrant at 20th and Church for the annual repainting ceremony. The hydrant is said to have been the only source of water during the aftermath of the quake.
