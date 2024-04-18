SF commemorates 118th anniversary of 1906 earthquake with ceremony, stressing preparedness

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is marking the 118th anniversary of the 1906 earthquake and fire that nearly destroyed the city.

Every year on April 18, a moment of silence is observed at 5:11 a.m. at Lotta's Fountain on Market Street to remember those who lost their lives in the 7.8-magnitude tremor. More than 3,000 people died in the quake and fire and hundreds of thousands lost their homes.

Lotta's served as a meeting spot for citizens to reunite with their loved ones after the quake. It is the oldest surviving monument from that day.

The ceremony also included 30 seconds of fire engine sirens at 5:12 a.m., during the exact moment the earthquake hit. As part of the ceremony, many who attend dress up in Victorian-era outfits.

Former Mayor Willie Brown, SFFD, SFPD, San Francisco Sheriff's Office were there as well as the Emergency Management Department.

This year the city honored late Senator Dianne Feinstein, who served as mayor of San Francisco from 1978-1988.

Officials say we have to remember what happened 118 years ago and be ready for when the next big earthquake comes.

Following the ceremony on Market Street, everyone was headed to Dolores Park for the annual gilding of the fire hydrant that saved the Mission District.

