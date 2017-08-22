ABC7 ORIGINALS

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

Recent small quakes around the Bay Area are good reminders to be prepared for when a larger one strikes.

QUAKE TRACKER: Information on recent earthquakes in the Bay Area

So what do you put in your kit? Watch the video in the player above for the essentials.

Also, don't forget to check your kit twice a year to make sure nothing has expired.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.

VIDEO: How early earthquake warning system for West Coast could save lives
The USGS Geological Survey, along with state and university partners, is developing and testing an earthquake early warning system for the West Coast.

Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
VIDEO: How early quake warning system could save lives
