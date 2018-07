Bay Area Earthquake Tracker

July 30, 2018, 3:22 p.m. -- 7.9 miles northwest of Hercules, Calif.July 2, 2018, 12:53 p.m. -- 3.6 miles east of Rohnert Park, Calif.July 2, 2018, 11:49 a.m. -- 3.8 miles north of Penngrove, Calif.July 1, 2018, 9:51 a.m. -- 1 mile northeast of Middletown, Calif.July 1, 2018, 4:14 a.m. -- 1.8 miles west of Monticello, Calif.June 30, 2018, 8:58 p.m. -- 1.7 miles southeast of Black Oaks, Calif.June 30, 2018, 11:40 a.m. -- 1.2 miles southeast of Caldwell Pines, Calif.June 29, 2018, 9:41 p.m. -- 1.8 miles northeast of Mercuryville, Calif.June 29, 2018, 3:36 a.m. -- 1.6 miles southwest of Forest Lake, Calif.June 28, 2018, 4:49 p.m. -- 1 mile southeast of Caldwell Pines, Calif.June 28, 2018, 10:46 a.m. -- 2 miles north of The Geysers, Calif.June 28, 2018, 9:23 a.m. -- 2 miles north of The Geysers, Calif.June 28, 2018, 3:11 a.m. -- 1 mile northwest of The Geysers, Calif.June 27, 2018, 9:23 a.m. -- 2 miles south of Saratoga, Calif.June 27, 2018, 8:05 a.m. -- 3 miles north of San Leandro, Calif.June 26, 2018, 7:50 p.m. -- 2 miles east of The Geysers, Calif.June 25, 2018, 6:19 a.m. -- 2 miles west of Cobb, Calif.June 25, 2018, 4:22 a.m. -- 2 miles west of Anderson Springs, Calif.June 25, 2018, 12:58 a.m. -- 3 miles north of The Geysers, Calif.June 25, 2018, 12:03 a.m. -- 1 mile west of The Geysers, Calif.June 24, 2018, 12:21 a.m. -- 2 miles west of Anderson Springs, Calif.June 22, 2018, 3:59 p.m. -- 5 miles east of Alum Rock, Calif.June 22, 2018, 3:57 a.m. -- 3 miles north of The Geysers, Calif.June 22, 2018, 1 a.m. - 1 mile southwest of Oakley, Calif.June 22, 2018, 12:46 a.m. -- 1.2 miles south of Oakley, Calif.June 22, 2018, 12:41 a.m. -- 1.2 miles south of Oakley, Calif.May 12,, 2018, 5:35 p.m. -- 14 miles east of Ocotillo Wells, Calif.>> NOAA Pacific Tsunami Warning Center - May 3, 2018 - south Kilauea, Hawaii's Big Island- Feb. 16, 2018 - south and central Mexico- Feb. 6, 2018 at 8:50 a.m. -- 14 miles NNE of Hua-lien, Taiwan>> USGS World Seismicity Maps Experts believe that the Northern California area is one of the most seismically active areas of the state. Find out how you can PrepareNorcal.