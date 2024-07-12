  • Watch Now

Preliminary magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes near Brentwood, USGS says

Friday, July 12, 2024
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Brentwood Thursday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit 8 km southwest of Brentwood at 9:29 p.m. and had a depth of 17.9 km, the USGS said.

There is no word of any injuries or damage.

ABC7 News meteorologist Sandhya Patel says the earthquake was likely on the Greenville Fault and only residents in the East Bay reported feeling the tremor.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.
