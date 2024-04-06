Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes near Berkeley, USGS says

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Did you feel it? A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck near Berkeley Saturday morning, according to United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at around 11:12 a.m. It had a depth of 5.8 miles, the USGS said.

It was felt in Oakland, Richmond, El Sobrante, Richmond and San Francisco.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said for Muni passengers to expect minor delays as it is conducting visual safety checks.

There is no word of any injuries or damage.

