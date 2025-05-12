Man arrested after 3-hr police standoff, brief foot chase in San Francisco neighborhood: VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police made an arrest after a lengthy standoff that ended with officers taking down a suspect on the street.

ABC7 News captured video of the arrest outside a home in the Noe Valley neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call about a person violating a restraining order. When they arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home for about three hours.

When the suspect came out of the home, there was a verbal confrontation with an unidentified couple. That's when officers moved in.

The man tried running away, but was subdued and taken into custody.