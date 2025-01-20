24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man and child hospitalized after water rescue at San Mateo Co. beach, officials say

KGO logo
Monday, January 20, 2025 5:14AM
Man, child hospitalized after rescue at San Mateo Co. beach: officials
An adult and a child are in the hospital after nearly drowning Sunday afternoon just south of Half Moon Bay.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- An adult and a child are in the hospital after nearly drowning Sunday afternoon just south of Half Moon Bay.

Firefighters say a boy was swept into the ocean at Cowell Ranch State Beach, and a man went into the water after him.

MORE: 18 people rescued after wave toppled boat in South San Francisco, authorities say

They both were caught in a riptide before being rescued by firefighters and taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW