Man and child hospitalized after water rescue at San Mateo Co. beach, officials say

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- An adult and a child are in the hospital after nearly drowning Sunday afternoon just south of Half Moon Bay.

Firefighters say a boy was swept into the ocean at Cowell Ranch State Beach, and a man went into the water after him.

They both were caught in a riptide before being rescued by firefighters and taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

