Man dies after shootout with police in South SF; 1 neighbor injured, police say

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in South San Francisco say one man is dead after a shootout with police, another person is in the hospital after gunshots ran out in a neighborhood. No officers were injured.

At one police police told people in the Winston Manor neighborhood to stay inside as they responded with the SWAT team at 300 block of Arroyo Drive.

We talked with several neighbors who heard the gunshots. This happened in a very busy residential area. A photographer in the area actually heard and recorded some of the gunshots in the video above.

Officers could be seen armed with high-power weapons. South San Francisco Police say they responded to the area after a report that one person was armed with a gun. Police say when they responded the man began firing at them and into an occupied residence several times.

Officers say they fired their weapons at the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Police say he was in possession of a handgun and a shotgun. A neighbor in the area was also injured and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"I was in the backyard barbequing and I just heard some gunshots I thought, I came in and told my husband I just heard some gunshots right now and then later on I looked outside and there was a bunch of police cars," said Joni Sperow who lives nearby.

"Preliminary information, there was some type of dispute, we're still trying to sort out what the relationship was. It was a dispute, we have no indication it was a drive-by," said Sgt. Elena Dominguez of the South San Francisco Police Department.

As to what this dispute was over police haven't said. Officers do tell us that multiple 911 calls came in about this armed individual who was later killed.