Man rescued from SF Ocean Beach waters while trying to save dog, fire department says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man was transferred to the hospital in unknown condition after being rescued from the waters while attempting to rescue a dog at Ocean Beach Thursday, San Francisco Fire Department said.

SFFD said it received a call just after 2 p.m. at Ocean Beach near Lawson Street.

The man reportedly ran to the rescue a dog that had gotten caught in the surf before needing his own rescue.

Two women were said to have pulled the man, who was unconscious, onto the shore and began immediately performing CPR before first responders arrived. Authorities said CPR was in progress during the hospital transfer.

The dog came out of the water on its own and is OK, according SFFD. The man's current condition is unknown.

