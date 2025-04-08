Manakish Oven and Grill serves up the flavors of Arab heritage in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- April is Arab heritage month, and Manakish Oven and Grill is a Mediterranean restaurant in Walnut Creek, California, specializing in authentic recipes with a modern twist.

"To see people come from all walks of life to enjoy the heritage," says restaurant owner and founder Abdullah Taleb, "we're just thankful. We're very blessed."

Manakish is a Levantine flatbread that can be sliced or folded and eaten for breakfast or lunch with a variety of toppings. At Manakish Oven and Grill, they've fashioned it after an Italian classic.

"It's our version of pizza," said Taleb. "You can choose different toppings on it, whether it's Za'atar or cheese."

They also offer traditional wraps, bowls, kabob plates, and, of course, hummus and baba ghanoush.

"Everything we do here is from scratch," Taleb added.

The manakish flatbread is baked in a brick-oven in the store, adding to the restaurant's atmosphere that bursts with vibrant Arab and Middle Eastern flair.

"We have a lot of different portraits that have different symbols of different parts of the Middle East," Taleb said. "It fuels the love for our heritage, and it fuels the customer's passion for their heritage."

Taleb said his heritage and culture is what motivates him and inspires the guest experience he has created at his restaurant.

"Tradition, values, and family," he said. "These are the things I was raised on. If someone comes from outside to visit our home, we welcome them to the dining table, even if I don't know you. We're going to be breaking bread together."

"The community of Walnut Creek and the Bay Area in general has been very welcoming to us," Taleb added. "We feel right at home and we look forward to spending many more years here and ultimately grow further."

Manakish Oven and Grill is located at 2905 N Main St in Walnut Creek, for more info, visit their website.