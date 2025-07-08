Arraignment for boyfriend arrested in murder of Morgan Hill teen Marissa DiNapoli

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- Marrissa DiNapoli's boyfriend, Martin Mendoza, will appear in court Tuesday after being arrested for the Morgan Hill 18-year-old's murder.

Police say Mendoza, 20, was brought back to Santa Clara County Monday night after being arrested near the U.S.-Mexico border. He will face a judge at 1:30 p.m. on murder charges.

Investigators say he fled to Mexico after DiNapoli's disappearance. Morgan Hill police built their case and secured an arrest warrant. Law enforcement was on the lookout for him before he was arrested Sunday in Imperial County at the border by U.S. Marshalls. Police say Homeland Security and the FBI helped with the arrest.

"Once that arrest warrant was obtained, we worked with our federal partners in the off-shoot that he did go to Mexico and come back, we would be ready to apprehend Mr. Mendoza." MHPD Capt. Mario Ramirez said.

DiNapoli's body was found at Anderson Reservoir days after she went missing.

A grief and healing circle will be held Tuesday at the Morgan Hill Community Cultural Center for people processing her death.

There will be a community discussion in Morgan Hill on Wednesday about the early signs of domestic violence.

The nonprofit Community Solutions says it is one of the most prevalent crimes per capita in southern Santa Clara County.

Community Solutions offers free services at their Morgan Hill location, as well as others throughout the Bay Area.

They accept walk-in appointments or you can call their 24/7 crisis line at 877-363-7238.

