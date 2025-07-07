Person of interest in death of missing teen Marissa DiNapoli now in custody, Morgan Hill mayor says

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- The mayor of Morgan Hill announced Monday that Martin Mendoza, a person of interest in the death of 18-year-old Marissa DiNapoli, has been taken into custody.

"As Mayor of Morgan Hill, I want to express my deepest gratitude to all law enforcement agencies involved in the pursuit and capture of Martin Mendoza," Mayor Mark Turner announced on Facebook. "While Martin Mendoza's capture does not bring Marissa back, it is a crucial step toward justice and healing for her family and friends."

DiNapoli's body found was near Anderson Lake Bridge, the Santa Clara County Coroner's office confirmed Thursday. Police say DiNapoli was reported missing last Monday.

Her body was found Wednesday evening by a community search group flying a drone.

Mendoza, DiNapoli's boyfriend, is a person of interest in her disappearance. Morgan Hill Police Department Captain Mario Ramirez said he was not cooperative with their investigation and he took off. Police had not been able to speak with him.

