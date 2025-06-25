'Fantastic Four' final trailer: new glimpse at villain Galactus

Marvel released a final trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and we got new insight on what we can expect when the movie hits theaters July 25.

"Family is about connecting to something bigger than yourself."

That's a line from the final trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." And it certainly seems like the perfect motto for this crew.

The Fantastic Four are Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn).

The team faces their most daunting challenge yet, as the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) shows up saying, "I herald his beginning, I herald your end. I herald Galactus."

Yep, that ravenous space god Galactus (Ralph Ineson) wants to do some serious damage and it's up to our First Family to save the world. And according to the official synopsis, "if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

In the final trailer, seen in the video player above, we do get a glimpse of the big bad himself, Galactus, we see more of the team using their powers for good. But what we don't see, try as they might, is The Thing saying his famous line, "It's clobberin' time!"

Safe to say that's coming when "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" swoops into theaters July 25.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC station.