Bay Area congressman gives insight on Matt Gaetz investigation, CA's future under Donald Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the justice department, former Congressman Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration to be the next U.S. Attorney General.

Gaetz is a controversial figure and faced an uphill battle to be confirmed in the Senate, even though Republicans will hold a slim majority in the next Congress.

Simply put: Gaetz did not have the votes.

Members of both sides of the aisle were calling for the release of a House Ethics Committee investigation into Gaetz, over allegations that he had sex with a minor multiple times.

Bay Area Congressman Mark Desaulnier, who sits on the Ethics Committee, joined ABC7 News to talk about Gaetz's withdrawal, other cabinet nominees and the future of California under a Trump administration.

