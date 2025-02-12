Oakland university proposes own police department which can patrol outside of campus

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Safety is a concern for many students at Northeastern University in Oakland. Some like the idea of university having its own police force.

"Oakland is not safe and it would be nice to have the extra amount of safety," says graduate student Evun Adebesin.

Since its merger with Mills College, Northeastern says it has upgraded its safety and security services.

But in a Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, submitted to the City of Oakland, the university is seeking to create and pay for its own police department with all the powers of a police force - one that would be separate from the Oakland Police Department. And one that would be allowed to even patrol off campus in parts of East Oakland.

"Communities can't thrive. They can't expand. You can't really have a good quality of life if it's too dangerous to go outside," says Stephanie Hayden with the group East Oakland Neighbors, or EON.

She acknowledges the socio-economic issues that have historically plagued east Oakland. But the group thinks extra officers will make a difference.

But the MOU was rejected by the city. In a statement to ABC7 News, City Attorney Ryan Richardson says there are several private universities that do have their own peace officers. But those are tied to some city or jurisdiction, or have limited powers.

Richardson says there is no precedent with what Northeastern is proposing. And, "No support for it in California law. Therefore, the Oakland City Attorney's Office was not able to sign off on the MOU that was presented by the university due its form and legality."

Newly elected Oakland City Council Member, Ken Houston, who represents District 7, states that the university has not reached out to any District 7 representative, even before he took office. He says he is still researching the project and is willing to hold discussions with the university.

"They need to speak to the community, and they definitely need to speak to me. Because if it doesn't fit my community and if it's not in the best interest of my community, there is going to be a problem," says Houston.

Cat Brooks, founder for the Anti Police-Terror Project, says more police doesn't lead to safer streets.

"We have the Oakland Police Department, we have the California Highway Patrol and usually we have the sheriff. And yet the things Oaklanders, and East Oaklanders, are concerned about keep happening. The carjackings, home invasions robberies, etc. Those things keep happening despite the fact the Oakland is literally flooded with police departments," says Brooks.

She says there are other ways the university can investment in Oakland's safety.

"Why don't they take that money and build affordable housing? Why don't they house the unhoused on the streets of East Oakland? Why don't they create programs inside their university that take people coming home from prison, train them for living wages jobs and become contributing members of society?" says Brooks.

Still, EON want this to an be issue in upcoming mayor's race. And will start sending out surveys to solicit community feedback.

"Getting public safety right means making sure people are informed and they have an opportunity to help shape the proposals," says Michael Ford, with EON.

Ford says the university wants to grow its campus and academic opportunities, but can only do so if there is a strong safety component.

The university did not respond to request for comment. The City of Oakland says it remains open to partnership with the university that is authorized by California law.