UC Berkeley students frustrated by vagueness of police alert about multiple sexual assaults

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- UC Berkeley students are frustrated after campus police sent an alert that raised more questions than answers.

On Tuesday, students received a message from the alert system WarnMe informing them of multiple sexual assaults linked to drink spiking at a residence on College Avenue Friday night.

Students tell ABC7 News that this kind of vague alert days after an incident doesn't make them feel safe.

"We really don't get any specific detail, so there isn't much that we can really do to protect ourselves or be more cautious," said student Malin Petersson. "It's really scary to say, but we do get desensitized to it because of the high frequency of these events, but it's still really awful and concerning."

Berkeley police tell ABC7 News they are reaching out to possible victims and witnesses to investigate, but they cannot give any other details at this time.