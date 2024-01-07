New CA law requires bars and nightclubs to offer 'roofie' tests: Here's what to know

In July, most CA bars and nightclubs will be required to have kits available to help customers know if their drink is spiked

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new year and a new law that's aimed and making a night on the town safer.

We often hear about people going to a bar and not remembering anything because someone slipped something into their drink.

In just a matter of months, most bars and nightclubs across California will be required to have drug testing kits available to help customers know if their drink has been spiked.

"It's super important, especially as a woman being out at night and drinking alcohol. You don't want to be at the wrong place, with the wrong people," said Rosemary Barrionuveo from Dublin.

"I think it's a good idea to make people feel more safe," said Daniel Aguilera from Oakland.

The kits typically include a strip, sticker, or straw that detect common roofie or date-rape drugs like ketamine or GHB.

"I know men probably experienced it, too, but it's something that a lot of women are very cautious about when they are out," said Barrionuevo.

Aguilera said "It happens all the time. I worked at a bar and someone got to be there one time. I've seen it myself."

"I worked here for a long time and I've seen people sort of touch other people's drinks that I immediately just get rid of the drink because I just I think that's you have to be careful," said Joanna Lioche, Staff Manager at Vesuvio.

The longtime San Francisco bartender says she does what she can to help keep customers safe - and she thinks making testing available makes sense.

"There are many women, especially, who will come in and they'll have to use the restroom and they'll ask me to watch their drink and I'll say, 'I'm going to take your drink and put it behind the bar and just put a glass of water there so they don't lose their seat,'' she said.

"We have a crisis that's taking place that's resulting in sexual assault, that's targeting primarily women and members of the LGBTQ communities," said Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal, D-Long Beach.

He introduced AB 1013 early last year and became law in the fall.

"I have members of my staff that have been roofied. There are members of the legislative body that have been roofied," he said.

Lily Horton says it almost happened to her.

"They told me they wanted me to leave with them, so they got a drink and passed it behind their back and my friend saw them and defended me," she said.

Bar owners are required to have tests available starting in July - and it's up to them whether they charge customers.

