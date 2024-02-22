2 East Bay Catholic schools closing; one closure due to 'rising crime, human trafficking'

Two East Bay private Catholic schools are closing at the end of the school year, the Oakland Diocese confirmed to the I-Team.

Two East Bay private Catholic schools are closing at the end of the school year, the Oakland Diocese confirmed to the I-Team.

Two East Bay private Catholic schools are closing at the end of the school year, the Oakland Diocese confirmed to the I-Team.

Two East Bay private Catholic schools are closing at the end of the school year, the Oakland Diocese confirmed to the I-Team.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two East Bay private Catholic schools are closing at the end of the school year, the Oakland Diocese confirmed to the I-Team. One of the closures is due to a rise in crime, including human trafficking operations near the campus.

Parents at "St. Anthony Catholic School" received notice two weeks ago, according to an email sent from the Oakland Diocese. Aside from crime, the notice says the closure is tied to homelessness, unemployment, lack of affordable housing, as well as human trafficking operations near the school.

Enrollment at the K-8 grade school declined to 65 students.

The I-Team first broke the story about human trafficking operations in this area one year ago - where video shows young girls and alleged pimps surrounding the campus. It prompted action from the FBI to put up cameras in the area and install traffic barricades near the school campus.

RELATED: Video showing alleged sex workers soliciting outside East Oakland school sparks call for action

Video showing alleged sex workers soliciting right outside St. Anthony's in East Oakland is raising concerns about human trafficking in the area.

The Oakland Diocese says the St. Anthony school community is facing "overwhelming financial challenges," despite large investments.

A former school parent, Rosa Vargas, says families are worried about finding a safe alternative for their kids.

RELATED: Oakland police, FBI take action to assess trafficking concerns near school after I-Team report

Oakland officials say city will enhance patrols and install new cameras after I-Team's report revealed possible human trafficking outside a school.

"It's really hard to get into good schools, it's really hard," Vargas said. "And for us parents that are paying to get our kids in a safe school... it's hard because if we take our children to another school.... we're told they're not at grade level."

The Oakland Diocese told ABC7 News "Our Lady of Guadalupe" in Fremont is also closing. It's unclear what's prompting that closure. The ABC7 News I-Team has reached out for more information, but we are still waiting to hear back.

Take a look at more stories by the ABC7 News I-Team.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live