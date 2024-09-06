Levi's Stadium unveils new game day menu to Niners fans ahead of Monday Night Football

With Monday Night Football just around the corner, Levi's Stadium is gearing up with a new game day menu.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens of 49ers fans gathered at Levi's Stadium Thursday -- not for a game, but for the food.

With Monday Night Football just around the corner, the stadium is gearing up with a new game day menu, ready to delight fans both at home and in the stands.

Levi's Stadium and Levy Restaurants hosted the third-annual concessions showcase event, where fans sampled new and returning dishes that will be available at game day concessions this season.

"For a fan, it doesn't get any better than this," said Kevin Cuenca, a devoted 49ers fan.

While fans can still expect their favorite game day staples, the team behind the concessions aimed to bring a diverse array of cuisine to satisfy the varying tastes of those attending games.

Senior Executive Chef Alvin Kabiling with Levi's Stadium and Levy Restaurant worked with his team and a number of local businesses they call partners to bring a variety of dishes to fans.

"We want a mixture of everything. Not just tenders. Not just hot dogs. Not just a burger," Kabiling said.

The new menu includes mouth-watering options, such as beef birria pupusas, bulgogi cheesesteak, butter chicken wings and quality seafood.

The food comes from Bay Area favorites like Toto's Pizza and Kebab Trolley. Joining the lineup for the first time is East Bay restaurant, IB's Berkeley.

Chef Rodney Baca, owner of The Shop by Chef Baca, says a platform like this introduces them to a whole new customer base.

"Three years ago, we got an article written nationally about one of our products as being the best stadium food. So we definitely see that," he said. "It's humbling."

Levi's Stadium views its partnership with local restaurants as mutually beneficial.

"If they can't survive, then they're not going to be here helping us out. So it's a two-way street in my opinion. We help them out. They're partners for a reason. We call them partners for a reason," Kabiling said.

The stadium is also introducing "frictionless" concession areas this season, allowing fans to grab their food and skip the traditional checkout process. It's all part of the effort to enhance the overall game day experience.