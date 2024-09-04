San Francisco 49ers, fans ready to turn the page on unsettled offseason

From a Super Bowl loss to major contract disputes and a shooting. It's been a lot for the San Francisco 49ers, but everyone is ready to turn the page.

From a Super Bowl loss to major contract disputes and a shooting. It's been a lot for the San Francisco 49ers, but everyone is ready to turn the page.

From a Super Bowl loss to major contract disputes and a shooting. It's been a lot for the San Francisco 49ers, but everyone is ready to turn the page.

From a Super Bowl loss to major contract disputes and a shooting. It's been a lot for the San Francisco 49ers, but everyone is ready to turn the page.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- When the San Francisco 49ers spoke Tuesday for the first time publicly after the shooting of Ricky Pearsall, you could sense a different energy than has been there all offseason. Fans say they noticed it, too.

It seems like there's been a dark cloud hanging over Levi's Stadium and the San Francisco 49ers all offseason.

From a close Super Bowl loss to two major contract disputes, and now mix in the shooting of a young star.

It's been a lot to take in for the Faithful.

MORE: 49ers' Ricky Pearsall to miss at least 4 games after being shot during attempted robbery in SF

"Well, it certainly has been the offseasons of offseasons for sure," 49ers fan Mark Castanon said.

But everyone is ready to turn the page.

"Right now, it's time to play," 49ers fan Antonio Aravelo said. "And I think all those close calls, thankfully everybody is okay. We signed Trent and we got Brandon in camp right now, so we're ready to go."

The start of the NFL season is always exciting, but there is definitely a different buzz this year.

VIDEO: 49ers' John Lynch gives update on Ricky Pearsall after San Francisco shooting: 'Fortunate young man'

There was an immense feeling of relief and excitement among the 49ers Tuesday both on the practice field and in the locker room.

A lot of that feeling from the incredible news that not only did rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall survive an attempted robbery that left him with a bullet wound to the chest, but the fact that he's already back with the team and even expected to play this year.

It's the sort of good news that is felt in the stands as well as in the locker room.

"I'm so happy for him, first of all, and grateful that it wasn't more serious," Castanon said. "As a fan, it gives us one more piece of evidence that this is a guy that wants to be on the field and that's where we should be happy that that's where his mindset is."

Pearsall will likely be standing on the sidelines Monday night when the 49ers kick off the 2024 season at Levi's Stadium.

MORE: 49ers longtime season ticket holders angry over new tailgating rules. Here are the changes coming

The 49ers fans we spoke with say his story should give the entire fan base and team new hope after a trying offseason.

A hope that everyone would love see lead to success and it all starts Monday night.

"I feel more ready than if it didn't go out this way," 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said. "So, I'm super excited. I'm feeling refreshed, I'm feeling renewed. I'm coming with new energy, so I'm just excited to play football again."

"We're on primetime television, Monday Night Football," Aravelo said. "What a way to open up the season? And it can't get here fast enough."

Niners season kicks off on Monday right here on ABC7. Are you ready for some football?