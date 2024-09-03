49ers longtime season ticket holders angry over new tailgating rules. Here are the changes coming

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers kick off their season this coming Monday at Levi's Stadium against the Jets on ABC7.

Some longtime season ticket holders though are now wondering how long they'll keep those tickets. They say the organization continues to make it tougher to tailgate while raising ticket prices. Nearly 1,000 fans have signed a petition with a goal of meeting with those from the 49ers to discuss tailgating rules and concerns.

"They're splitting up tailgates like they're splitting up a family!"

Joe Leonor of the Niner Empire group says that he and others who are involved in some of the biggest tailgates have received emails from the 49ers that certain rules will be enforced this year at Levi's Stadium parking lots.

That includes no loud music and enforcing what is called Directed Parking. This is a parking process similar to what you'd see at a theme park with vehicles being waved in. The Levi's Stadium website says that Directed Parking maximizes the use of available spaces.

Leonor says he was told by those with the Niners that it helps those arriving later, closer to kickoff.

"We pay $3,000 per seat, we have three. It's like, 'and now I can't park next to my friend?' That's why we have the early tailgate. That's why we write the email. That's why we have this because we want to be together we want to support our team," said longtime season ticket holder Glenn Haase.

Some season ticket holders are often given early tailgate parking privileges but that appears to be changing.

"They've cut back on the early tailgates placards also. I know half of the people in Joe's group who got the early tailgate did not receive it this year," said longtime season ticket holder Carla Sosa.

Anyone who has walked from the Blue lot on a Sunday will tell you it also takes at least 30 minutes to get to the stadium. Those we talked with said $200 million of renovations were announced at Levi's, but nothing involving the parking and tailgate situation.

The Facebook comments on that renovation thread posted by Levi's Stadium all echoed Leonor, Haase, and Sosa's thoughts.

Joe Guttenbeil wrote, "Open the parking lots earlier! That will vastly improve the gameday experience."

"All we want to do is feel somewhat appreciated," said Leonor who also believes that a trolly from the Blue lot to Levi's stadium would be welcomed by fans. Especially kids and seniors.

He's hopeful that he and other tailgate organizers can meet with Niner executives and find a solution in the middle so that gameday experiences for fans aren't impacted.

"What would you like to see happen?" asked ABC7 News Reporter J.R. Stone.

"Just leave us alone. It would be nice to be a little closer to the stadium, but after all this time just don't mess with what we have," said Haase.

ABC7 News reached out to the 49ers but as of late Monday night, our emails were not returned.