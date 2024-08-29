49ers players and fans raise over $1M for Bay Area kids at annual fundraiser event

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The 49ers welcomed fans back inside Levi's Stadium for a night of giving back.

The 49ers Foundation's annual event, Players for a Purpose, benefits Bay Area youth.

On Wednesday night, the Faithful met and dined with the team on the field while raising over $1 million for local students in need.

Senior Manager of 49ers EDU Sofy Navarro grew up in Hayward.

"It is an amazing blessing to be able to give back in that way - I come from a family of educators so this is very true to my passion and to my roots," Navarro said.

The foundation says Levi's is the first professional sports stadium with dedicated classrooms inside. Students from around the Bay can learn STEM skills.

Justin Prettyman is the Executive Director of the 49ers Foundation.

"We pay for the transportation to get them here- that has expanded our reach and our access more than anything I've seen locally," Prettyman said.

One of the best parts of the event for fans of all ages is that many of the 49ers players attend.

"It's just great to see from the top, from our leaders on the team our veteran guys showing our younger guys, our rookies and some of the guys who are new to the team what this organization is all about," Prettyman said.

During the offseason, Ji'Ayir Brown said he loves being a role model for kids here and from his hometown of Trenton, New Jersey.

"For me, being that person that I wish I had when I was coming up, man it's such a help, it's such a help," Brown said. "We love to play the game of football but it's the impact outside of football that really matters."

The 49ers will take the field at Levi's Stadium on September 9 for Monday Night Football on ABC7 against the Jets.

"This my favorite part of the year, camp is over with, off-season is over with, it's time to go," Brown said.