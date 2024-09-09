Countdown to Monday Night Football: Fans ready for game between San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets

You can watch the game at 5 p.m. on ABC7

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Time to get out the red and gold! We are counting down to Monday Night Football on ABC7!

The San Francisco 49ers are kicking off the new season at home Monday against the New York Jets.

Fans from all over the world are making their way to Levi's Stadium for the 49ers season opener against the Jets.

Niner fans are excited with high hopes for the season.

Parking lots opened at 1:45 p.m., but fans were already lined up around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Fans told ABC7's Gloria Rodriguez they are normally out at the stadium early, but some are upset that no loud music is allowed.

And the stadium is enforcing directed parking where vehicles will be told where to park.

Levi's Stadium's website says it maximizes the use of available spaces and helps prevent congestion.

Bay Area influencers celebrated the start of the 49ers season at Discover Santa Clara at the Hyatt Regency Friday night.

But some are worried that means they won't be able to set up by their friends.

Some fans driving in are upset about tailgating rules.. lining up early in the morning to get their spot.

"They're telling us exactly where we need to be, and I don't think there's gonna be enough space for everybody that is in early tailgate. So we can't spread out much. We can't, you know, I think they're just limiting the joy, or limiting the joy on us," said Marshal Ranger a fan from Roseville.

"We can't choose where we can't be at mostly, like I said, we would like to be in the front. But the only difficulty is not like this house, where to go. We can't really choose," said Fabian Escamilla from San Jose.

Patrick Garrison, a fan from San Jose said, "We can't park where we used to park so nobody's gonna know where we are. Now we're all gonna be in one area. To put this all in one area. So, you know, kinda, kinda upsets a lot of people. And like a family, you know, a family wants to be together, and they're saying, Well, you have to park here, you have to park here, you have to park here."

Still, there's a lot of excitement about the first game of the season!

Super fan John Munoz will be at the game even taking the day off work. He runs a 49ers fan club on Instagram.

"It's good to turn the page. I mean, it's new season. It's new excitement going on. Everybody's excited. The team is, you know, gelled from last year we have a lot of the same returning, you know, starters. So we're super stoked and excited about this New Year coming up. We're really hoping that this time we can, you know, take home the ultimate, you know, prize and win it all."

With Monday Night Football just around the corner, Levi's Stadium is gearing up with a new game day menu.

A 49ers spokesperson says:

"Safety is our top priority, and while we want to ensure all guests at Levi's Stadium are able to enjoy themselves. Tailgating guidelines are in place to protect the safety of all guests and staff."

Stadium gates opened at 3:15 p.m.

Game starts at 5:15 p.m.

So if you want to tailgate by your friends, you all need to arrive together.