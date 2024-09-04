Mother of overdose victim teams of up with SF Giants for fentanyl awareness

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the battle against the fentanyl crisis, one Bay Area mother is taking her message to the masses, teaming up with the big leagues to help get it done.

"One-quarter pill can kill and that's the truth. They've got to know they're playing with fire," said Carrie Luther, whose son Tosh died fentanyl poisoning in 2015 after taking a counterfeit Xanax pill. "You know it will be nine years in October but that doesn't change the trauma of having lost him that way."

She's since been sharing his story, speaking at Bay Area schools and beyond, as well starting a billboard campaign featuring her son.

"We're trying to expand so the billboard right now is just located in a small community in the Watsonville area which is near where my son grew up," explained Luther, whose now calling on some heavy hitters - the San Francisco Giants - to help grow the campaign.

"He was a rabid Giants fans and we would all go to games. Whenever we could get there we would get there," said Luther, who can still recall the first season without her son and fellow fan.

"So many moments I felt I had to pick up the phone to call him to talk about what was happening pre-season and that was really hard to have that moment when I realized I can't do that anymore."

And now, the team is helping her raise funds as part of its first Fentanyl Awareness Day.

"As an organization that feels really passionately and deeply about impacting the city of San Francisco, we knew we had to figure out a way to be a connector for resources for people who have shared experiences," said Tess Oliphant, San Francisco Giants, director of community relations.

Star pitcher Logan Web has been leading the charge after losing his cousin Kade to the fentanyl crisis.

"It's something that's impacted Logan deeply and something he's been really passionate about raising awareness for and becoming an advocate for in terms of just making people aware of what's going on," said Oliphant.

As for Luther, she says she's grateful for the Giants' support and that her work will continue.

"All I know, is lots and lots of lives have been saved and that brings me joy that other families are being saved from this tragedy," said Luther.

For the upcoming Thursday game with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 5, the San Francisco Giants are donating $5 of every ticket sold to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning. To make a purchase, click here.