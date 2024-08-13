'Only Murders in the Building' season 4 heads to Hollywood and adds more A-list stars

"Only Murders In The Building" Season 4 first look: more stars, more mystery and more laughs ahead when "OMITB" returns Aug. 27 on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- Movie stars, movies about podcasts and of course, more murders! That's what we're about to get in season four of "Only Murders In The Building."

This season picks up where season 3 left off with Charles' stunt double Sazz, played by Jane Lynch, being shot and killed.

Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) head to Hollywood as part of their investigation, where they find out a Hollywood Studio wants to make a movie out of their podcast, where Eugene Levy will play Charles, Eva Longoria will play Mabel and Zach Galiafinakis will play Oliver.

"This script is amazing," exclaims Steve Martin's Charles.

We'll see even more stars, including Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Richard Kind, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and the return of Meryl Streep!

"Only Murders in the Building" is nominated for 21 Primetime Emmy awards.

Season 4 premieres August 27 on Hulu.

