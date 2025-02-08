NBA All-Star Game 2025: Excitement builds for San Francisco businesses, fans

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The setup is underway at Chase Center in San Francisco as it prepares to become the center of the basketball universe.

Excitement is building with the NBA All-Star Game coming to town.

"It's like making history for San Francisco. It's super cool. It's the city that I love, that is hosting," said Esteban Carillo. "Its' going to be an epic moment. It's super exciting."

All eyes will be on San Francisco. The series promise quick action and tons of entertainment. Expect to see the biggest and brightest hoops stars.

"Oh, I want to see Steph Curry and Kevin Durant," said Carrillo.

Brothers Dale and Matt Tolosa are getting ready by gearing up.

"I got this hoodie," said Matt Tolosa.

"I got a reversible all-star jacket," said Dale Tolosa.

"To have the whole world and all the NBA represented for this whole upcoming weekend is going to be special," said Dale Tolosa.

Chances are, you've seen some the ads for the All-Star Game.

Crews are working fast, putting up, and positioning critical infrastructure for the big event. Banners and special signage are going all over Chase Center.

Places like Dumpling Time will be increasing staffing and serving up their specialties.

Splash Bar which just opened on this Friday will be flooded with sports fans.

At Wooly Pig restaurant in San Francisco's Dog Patch neighborhood, they'll be serving up the fan favorite.

"Our curry udon with fried chicken is one of our most popular dishes. It's obviously a fun play on Chef Curry from way downtown," said co-owner Justin Lam.

Like many other local businesses, Wooly Pig is eager and excited to welcome big crowds.

"It's going to be crazy. We've staffed our team to handle the amount of people we're expecting to be in this neighborhood," said Lam.

He went on to say, "We're partnering with the NBA. They have an events app. You can do a mixed reality check in to earn NBA prizes. This is one of the stickers we are going to give away if you check into our business."

Some say the NBA All-Star Game will be a win-win for businesses and fans alike -- not to mention the City of San Francisco.

The last time the NBA All-Star Game was in the Bay Area was in Oakland in 2000.

"Having it back in the Bay Area is awesome," said Matt Tolosa.