San Francisco set for blockbuster weekend in February with influx of visitors expected

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's set to be a bustling few days in San Francisco. During the second weekend of February, the city will host the NBA All-Star Game, the famous Chinese New Year Parade and it'll also be Valentine's Day.

With so much going, city leaders say they've been preparing for months.

"Our planning is multi-agency. It's pretty elaborate in making sure we have the right people in the right places at the right times," said SFPD Chief Bill Scott.

Chief Scott says he expects hundreds of thousands of people to come into San Francisco during that weekend.

He tells us law enforcement is working to make sure everyone remains safe.

"Looking at what others do, what some of the best practices are for these type of events. Talking to the NBA and their security specialists and just making sure we hit everything that we need to hit properly," Scott said.

Safety was a key message at a news conference held in Chinatown Thursday.

New Mayor Daniel Lurie emphasized that the city stands by the AAPI community during one of its most important celebrations.

"We have to make sure that people know that if you commit crime, you're going to be held accountable," Lurie said.

That weekend, San Francisco is expecting the influx of visitors to come from both other parts of the Bay Area and from around the country.

SF Travel says while there are still hotel rooms available in the city, they're selling out fast.

"And then, of course, there's that whole FOMO thing too when their friends are here and they're like, we want to go. We don't want to miss out on that. So it absolutely gives us traction," said SF travel president Anna Marie Presutti.

And with just a few weeks to go until the excitement begins, many in Chinatown say they're ready to once again showcase San Francisco to the world.

"It's also about community coming together and trying to bring the vibrancy back to Chinatown. And let people understand the culture and heritage of it," said Sarah Wan.