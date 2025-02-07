Splash at Thrive City in SF celebrates grand opening just in time for NBA All-Star weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thrive City's newest attraction is celebrating its grand opening.

It's called Splash at Thrive City, and it calls itself the "biggest sports bar in San Francisco."

The venue opened on Friday, just in time for Super Bowl weekend, as well as the NBA All Star Game and Lunar New Year festivities happening next week.

Splash is a 30,000-square-foot bar and entertainment center stretching across two levels with three different bars. Right now, it has 87 TVs and counting scattered in every corner, with plans to install up to 100. Not to mention, a giant 840-square-foot curved LED video wall with options to screen multiple games at the same time.

It has an interactive gaming area, including pop-a-shot basketball, a golf simulator, foosball and more.

General Manager Tom Balcom says they worked day and night to move the grand opening up several months, just in time for NBA All Star Weekend.

"We moved it up, because we wanted to be open for All Stars. The Warriors, Thrive City, they've been nothing but amazing partners to us. They really helped us get through this," Balcom said. "The guys in the construction team have literally been working through the night and early mornings and weekends just to make this happen, so it's been a race but a good race."

Balcom says this bar is similar to one you might see in Las Vegas.

"The booths are kind of staggered like a stadium, like you're in a Las Vegas sports book. So, we can fit an intimate 350 in this room alone, and we've got four other rooms," Balcom said. "Why do it small when you can make a big splash right?"

Splash at Thrive City has plans to host a combination of private events and public activations throughout NBA All Star weekend, which will start Wednesday, Feb. 12.

But for now, the team is focused on getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday.

Outside of All Star Weekend, Splash plans to stay open 365 days a year.