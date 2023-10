The NBA has picked the Golden State Warriors to host the 2025 All-Star Weekend at Chase Center in San Francisco, according to Bloomberg.

NBA picks Warriors to host 2025 All-Star Weekend at Chase Center, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) has picked the Golden State Warriors to host the 2025 All-Star Weekend at Chase Center in San Francisco, according to Bloomberg.

Some details are still being negotiated but you can expect the usual competitions like the 3-point contest, the skills challenge and of course the All-Star game.

It's the first time in 23 years since the Warriors have hosted the event.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live