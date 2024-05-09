Berkeley superintendent faced intense questioning on Capitol Hill on alleged antisemitism

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Community groups are calling on the federal government to investigate alleged racism and Islamophobia in Berkeley Unified Schools.

A formal complaint filed on this Wednesday outlines incidents of alleged discrimination against Arab and Muslim students.

It comes just as the Education Department launched a probe into claims of the district turning a blind eye to antisemitic incidents. That complaint was filed by Brandeis Center and the Anti-Defamation League.

Also on Wednesday, the district's superintendent faced intense questioning on Capitol Hill over claims of escalating antisemitism in the wake of the Israel-Hamas War.

Antisemitism in public schools was the focus of a congressional hearing.

Three school district leaders from across the U.S., including Berkeley Unified Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel, faced intense scrutiny.

"What are you doing to keep students safe? How can we stop this? You've been accused of doing nothing and turning a blind eye," said Aaron Bean, (R-Florida). He chairs the House Education and Workforce subcommittee on elementary and secondary education.

Bean later asked, "What are you doing with teachers, teachers that are teaching hate, have you fired any, have you gotten rid of any?"

Congressional leaders questioned Berkeley Unified about serious allegations.

"(Allegations of) kids playing Nazi salute songs to their Jewish classmates, chants of kill Israel," said Bean.

This was the Committee's first K-12 hearing on antisemitism.

It has held two hearings on college antisemitism where Committee members questioned the heads of Harvard, MIT, the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia.

Morthel's appearance comes as the U.S. Department of Education investigates the district's response to antisemitic incidents.

"Antisemitic incidents in our schools are never acceptable and they are not who we are," said Morthel.

Morthel acknowledges the district has received complaints alleging antisemitism in nine incidents since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

But, she says antisemitism is not pervasive in the district.

"When investigations show an antisemitic incident has occurred, we take action to teach, correct, and redirect our students, we do not share out actions because student information is private, and legally protected under federal and state law. As a result, some believe we do nothing, this is not true," said Morthel.

Morthel was questioned about curriculum introduced in response to the war.

"Did you approve this curriculum?"

"We did have a group of teachers try to create lessons to respond to the moment and engage our students in conversation. Our teachers did create it, yes," said Morthel.

Senator Scott Wiener is Co-Chair of the Jewish Legislative Caucus.

He responded to Wednesday's congressional hearing saying this:

"Kids right now and far too many circumstances are learning inaccurate historical informant in order to demonize Israel and try to delegitimize Israel and to demonize Jews. And that is unacceptable. That has to stop," said Wiener.

In a written statement, Jonathan Greenblatt, Anti-Defamation League CEO stated, "We believe there's a disturbing and clear pattern of antisemitic intimidation and harassment in the Berkeley school system, and we are pleased the Office of Civil Rights has opened a formal civil rights investigation. Jewish grade school students -- like all students -- deserve the ability to attend school in a climate free of prejudice, threats or bias."

Before Wednesday's hearing, Morthel addressed the "Berkeley Unified Family" in a written statement saying in part:

"Antisemitic incidents in our schools are deeply concerning and unacceptable, as are incidents of Islamophobia, racism, homophobia, bullying, othering, and all forms of hate. As a district, and a community, we stand against hate. This is a deeply held value in Berkeley. Every student deserves to be in schools that are nurturing, responsive, and safe.

I hope this hearing allows for authentic conversations about the challenges and tensions districts across the country are facing during this moment and that participants have the opportunity to share the work we are doing, and learn what else we can do, to address antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hate."

Morthel continued, "We are a beautifully diverse community in Berkeley. Jewish students with loved ones in Israel and students of Islamic and other faiths with loved ones in Gaza sit side-by-side in our classrooms. They are friends. Some are trying to make sense of what is happening in the Middle East, and our teachers support their interest. As educators, we are often called upon to address events that occur far beyond the four walls of our classrooms.

I am so proud to be your Superintendent and of the work we are doing, aware that there is still much work left for us to do. As I respond to questions today, I hope to make you proud."