Rallies planned for San Francisco man targeted with racist dolls at his doorstep

Two rallies are planned for this Saturday for Terry Williams, the San Francisco man who was targeted with multiple racist deliveries on his doorstep.

Two rallies are planned for this Saturday for Terry Williams, the San Francisco man who was targeted with multiple racist deliveries on his doorstep.

Two rallies are planned for this Saturday for Terry Williams, the San Francisco man who was targeted with multiple racist deliveries on his doorstep.

Two rallies are planned for this Saturday for Terry Williams, the San Francisco man who was targeted with multiple racist deliveries on his doorstep.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two rallies are planned for this Saturday for Terry Williams, the San Francisco man who was targeted with multiple racist and hateful deliveries on his doorstep.

They'll take place at Alamo Square - the neighborhood Williams has called home his entire life.

EXCLUSIVE: Black San Francisco man finds doll with noose around neck at his home

Wednesday afternoon, Reverend Amos Brown who is the president of the San Francisco NAACP, addressed the incidents.

"That injustice anywhere affects all of us eventually everywhere," Rev. Brown said. This matter needs to be put on the front burner with a sense of urgency. And investigating arm of the police department needs to run faster - they're running too slow."

Dog walker Terry Williams discovered the first doll in a plastic bag the morning of April 26. Accompanying it was a piece of paper with dozens of slurs and racist imagery so bad we couldn't show it on TV or online.

RELATED: Repeat Racism: Black SF man who found doll with noose around its neck is targeted again

On May 5, Williams woke up to find another bag. But this time, along with a different colored doll -- also in a noose -- was a toy grenade and threats if he did not leave the neighborhood.

San Francisco police say they are investigating the incidents.