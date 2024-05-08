Google to leave prominent office complex in San Francisco next year, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bad news for San Francisco's economic recovery.

A huge office complex in the city is reportedly losing another major tenant.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Google is leaving its office space at One Market Plaza next year.

Google has occupied that space since 2018.

But its lease expires next April.

This is another result of flexible schedules and work from home. Companies just don't need as much space.

One Market Plaza has two high-rise towers and a smaller office building called the "Landmark."

Google will continue operating in the Landmark but will pull out of One Market's Spear Tower.

The company says it remains "committed to our long-term presence in San Francisco."

