Thousands of fans flock to Thrive City in San Francisco for NBA All-Star weekend events

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Follow the fans and they'll lead you here: Thrive City at Chase Center.

"I enjoy the set-up. And as a fan, it's a good experience," said Ramon Fernando, who came out with his family. They live in San Ramon.

Thousands showed up for the NBA All-Star events and some for celebrity sightseeing.

"We were actually going to go to a museum, and then we just saw athletes walk around the city. People are following them. Then we got to go to the crossover event. So, that was super dope to be a part of," said Isaiah Hernandez, who lives in Redding. He was accompanied by his girlfriend.

"I got a chance to see Shaq!" said Dustin Coakley, Oakley resident. "Wow! It's so surreal to see someone in person."

Of course, not everyone made it inside for the sold-out events. But there were other events to keep everyone busy.

"We were doing three-on-three. Our team won, so we got to keep the shoes," said 10-year-old Julianna Norton.

And the fans poured in from across the country.

Sanchez McNatt is from South Carolina. This is his first time visiting the Bay Area. He went to the Oakland Coliseum for events on Friday and Chase Center on Saturday for the dunk contest. But his big takeaway away: the City of San Francisco.

"It's been lovely. The food is delicious. Man, I'm literally stuffed now. No lie," said McNatt with a laugh. "Impressed! I love it. I'm coming back."

Even some of the locals were feeling the buzz.

"It's awesome! It's so awesome, and I think it's done a lot for the city," said Vanessa Kwong, who lives near Chase Center. "It just feels like it is revitalizing, bringing the energy back to San Francisco. It has been missing for a long time."

"I would say San Francisco stepped (it) up a notch when it comes to security. Especially with what happens with (these) events. Everything is tight and locked," Fernando said.

The All-Star weekend comes to an end with the All-Star game on Sunday.