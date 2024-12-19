Ex-Twitter CFO Ned Segal named SF's 1st chief of housing and economic development

Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie says he's hiring Ned Segal as the first-ever chief of housing and economic development.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A former tech executive will lead a new city office in San Francisco.

This is a split image of San Francisco mayor-elect Daniel Lurie and former Twitter CFO Ned Segal. AP/LinkedIn

Segal worked for five years as the chief financial officer of Twitter.

Segal and other top executives including Parag Agrawal and general counsel Sean Edgett, were fired by Elon Musk when he took over the social media company in 2022.

Lurie and Segal have known each other since they both attended a private middle school in the city.