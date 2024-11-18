SF Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie's new transition team includes OpenAI co-founder, former fire chief

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie announced his new transition team on Monday nearly two weeks after he was elected as mayor.
The team consists of co-chairs and advisors. Some include Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO OpenAI, and former San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White.
"I'm excited to introduce this talented and diverse team who will help guide our transition and lay the groundwork for the change San Franciscans demand," Lurie said in a press release to ABC7.
"Every one of these incredible leaders brings a track record of shaking up the status quo to deliver results. My transition co-chairs share my commitment to building an accountable, effective government to tackle the many challenges confronting our great city."
Lurie says the co-chairs will be providing counsel to him and his advisors.
Lurie is succeeding incumbent Mayor London Breed, who conceded to Lurie on Nov. 7, after election results showed Lurie receiving more first-place ranked-choice votes than Breed.
It is the first time since 1991 that an incumbent mayor has been unseated.
Lurie said he would declare a fentanyl state of emergency on his first day in office, without offering further details about what that would entail.
Lurie is an heir to the Levi Strauss estate, a father of two and a San Francisco native.
He founded and served as the CEO of the nonprofit organization Tipping Point Community in 2005 to focus on anti-poverty initiatives such as housing, education and job training.
Lurie will be sworn in as San Francisco's 46th mayor on Jan. 8.
