SF Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie's new transition team includes OpenAI co-founder, former fire chief

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie announced his new transition team on Monday nearly two weeks after he was elected as mayor.

The team consists of co-chairs and advisors. Some include Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO OpenAI, and former San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White.

"I'm excited to introduce this talented and diverse team who will help guide our transition and lay the groundwork for the change San Franciscans demand," Lurie said in a press release to ABC7.

"Every one of these incredible leaders brings a track record of shaking up the status quo to deliver results. My transition co-chairs share my commitment to building an accountable, effective government to tackle the many challenges confronting our great city."

Lurie says the co-chairs will be providing counsel to him and his advisors.

Daniel Lurie's transition team, co-chairs:

Sam Altman , co-founder and CEO of OpenAI

, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI Joanne Hayes-White , former SFFD Fire Chief

, former SFFD Fire Chief José A. Quiñonez , founding CEO of Mission Asset Fund

, founding CEO of Mission Asset Fund Ned Sega , Co-Chair of the Daniel Lurie for Mayor campaign

, Co-Chair of the Daniel Lurie for Mayor campaign Michael Tubbs , former Mayor of Stockton

, former Mayor of Stockton Nancy Tung , Chief of the Vulnerable Victims Unit and Community Partnerships at the SF DA's Office

, Chief of the Vulnerable Victims Unit and Community Partnerships at the SF DA's Office Paul Yep, SFPD Commander in the Chief of Staff's Office

Advisors

Sara Fenske Bahat - Transition Director

- Transition Director Ann O'Leary - Transition Counsel

- Transition Counsel Ben Rosenfield - Senior Advisor

Lurie is succeeding incumbent Mayor London Breed, who conceded to Lurie on Nov. 7, after election results showed Lurie receiving more first-place ranked-choice votes than Breed.

It is the first time since 1991 that an incumbent mayor has been unseated.

Lurie said he would declare a fentanyl state of emergency on his first day in office, without offering further details about what that would entail.

Lurie is an heir to the Levi Strauss estate, a father of two and a San Francisco native.

He founded and served as the CEO of the nonprofit organization Tipping Point Community in 2005 to focus on anti-poverty initiatives such as housing, education and job training.

Lurie will be sworn in as San Francisco's 46th mayor on Jan. 8.

Bay City News contributed to this report