San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie to speak after London Breed concedes race

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Daniel Lurie is expected to make his first public announcement Friday since becoming San Francisco's mayor-elect.

Mayor London Breed conceded to Lurie on Thursday, two days after Election Day.

The latest numbers show Lurie is leading with 56% over Breed's 43% and while ballots are still being processed at City Hall, Mayor Breed said she didn't see a mathematical way that she could win.

That's why she conceded only an hour after the latest batch of election results were released, cementing Lurie's lead.

Mayor Breed said she called Lurie to congratulate him and to make it clear her team stands ready to support him during this transition.

In her concession speech, Breed called her past six years in office the "Greatest honor" of her lifetime.

She defended her record on crime, saying that San Francisco currently has one of its lowest crime rates in more than a decade.

She did not speculate on why she didn't win.

"I would say the campaign has to be behind us and we need to move forward as a city," Mayor Breed said. "We can't look backwards. The voters of San Francisco have made their decision and I as a mayor of San Francisco have always respected the voters and honored the decisions they made."

San Francisco mayoral race: Daniel Lurie details plans for city's recovery, homelessness and more

Lurie was the only top San Francisco mayoral candidate who had never held public office. He is the founder of a San Francisco nonprofit and heir to the Levi Strauss fortune.

The philanthropist and nonprofit founder thanked voters, his campaign team, and family Thursday night.

In a statement, he said "No matter who you supported in this election, we stand united in the fight for San Francisco's future and a safer and more affordable city for all."

Lurie is expected to speak at 11 a.m. Friday, joined by his supporters.