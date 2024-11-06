SF Mayoral Race: Lurie leads Breed after final round of ranked-choice voting

Daniel Lurie has a commanding lead over incumbent London Breed in the race for San Francisco mayor with preliminary numbers in.

Lurie leads Breed in SF mayoral race after ranked-choice voting Daniel Lurie has a commanding lead over incumbent London Breed in the race for San Francisco mayor with preliminary numbers in.

Lurie leads Breed in SF mayoral race after ranked-choice voting Daniel Lurie has a commanding lead over incumbent London Breed in the race for San Francisco mayor with preliminary numbers in.

Lurie leads Breed in SF mayoral race after ranked-choice voting Daniel Lurie has a commanding lead over incumbent London Breed in the race for San Francisco mayor with preliminary numbers in.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Daniel Lurie has a commanding lead over incumbent London Breed in the race for San Francisco mayor as of Wednesday morning, with preliminary numbers in.

2024 ELECTION RESULTS: Key races in California, Bay Area

After the 14th and final round of ranked-choice voting, Lurie has 56% of the vote and Breed has 43.6%. Lurie leads Breed by over 24,000 votes and all other candidates have been eliminated.

Lurie has never held public office. He is the founder of a San Francisco nonprofit and heir to the Levi Strauss fortune.

He says he is vowing to bring change to San Francisco and make the city a place that residents can be proud of, but he says it won't happen overnight.

The race hasn't been called yet, but Lurie posted on X Tuesday night, saying "The campaign is over," and that "it's time for us to roll up our sleeves and work together-no matter the outcome of this election."

VIDEO: Here's why SF mayoral race may take longer to decide

Prof. Melinda Jackson, PH.D. from the San Jose State University Dept. of Political Science explains why it might be a while before we get the final results from the San Francisco mayoral race.

At his watch party Tuesday night, he said he's hoping for victory and his supporters were excited by his early lead.

Mayor London Breed is holding her ground, telling supporters Tuesday night she's vowing to go the distance. She pointed out that she was not in the lead for several days when she was first elected six years ago. She won that race by just 2,500 votes.

Both candidates urged everyone to be patient during the vote count.