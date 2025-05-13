Documentary 'The Donn of Tiki' dives into tiki culture we know today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you've ever been to a tiki bar like San Francisco's Smuggler's Cove or the famed Tonga Room, you have one man to thank -- and he's probably not someone you've ever heard of or know about.

Two filmmakers are trying to change that.

Their new documentary "The Donn of Tiki" dives into the life of Donn Beach, aka the Beachcomber. His life and career inspired the tiki bar and tiki culture we know today.

Alex Lamb and Max Well joined ABC7's "Midday Live" to discuss the film and screenings happening soon in the Bay Area.

FIlmmakers Alex Lamb and Max Well joined ABC7's "Midday Live" to discuss "The Donn of Tiki" on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. KGO-TV

Bay Area Screenings:

May 17: San Francisco

6:30 p.m.

Great Star Theater

Pre-party at Smuggler's Cove

May 18: San Jose

7 p.m.

3Below Theaters

Drinks at Dr. Funks from 12-6 p.m.