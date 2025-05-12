Dead & Co. to perform 3-day SF concert series to honor 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead

Dead & Company will perform in Golden Gate Park August 1-3 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of legendary Bay Area band the Grateful Dead.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced some exciting news for Deadheads with a planned concert to honor the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead.

If approved by the Recreation and Park Commission, Dead and Company will perform three ticketed concerts at Golden Gate Park's Polo Fields on August 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

Dead and Company is a spinoff band made up of many former members of the Grateful Dead.

The iconic rock band formed in the Bay Area in 1965 and became synonymous with Haight-Ashbury.

They were a defining voice of the counterculture movement, ultimately disbanding in 1995 with the death of frontman Jerry Garcia.

Dead and Company announced that their 2023 summer tour would be their final tour, with their final show in San Francisco. However, they have preformed shows since then, including a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2024 and 2025.

The August dates for Golden Gate Park are a week before Outside Lands Music Festival. Last year, organizers kicked off a one-day concert series in the park headlined by Systems of a Down and Deftones the weekend after Outside Lands, to utilize the infrastructure.