The final shows of the Grateful Dead's "Dead and Company" group were sold out in San Francisco at Oracle Park as fans say goodbye.

Deadheads across generations bring the love for Dead & Company's final shows in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sunday was a final goodbye to legendary Bay Area band The Grateful Dead.

The last sold-out show of the band's "Dead and Company" group wrapped up Sunday night at Oracle Park.

The streets of San Francisco were brought to life by Deadheads.

Tens of thousands of Grateful Dead fans pouring into the city for Dead & Company's farewell shows. The current form of the iconic band played Oracle Park Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

RELATED: 7 Ways the Summer of Love is still with us today

"My first concert in 1982 was the Grateful Dead. And to have my last one here, it's just bittersweet," Lafayette resident Lauren Rubenstein said.

Tie-dye shirts and Deadhead merch lined the Embarcardero Sunday as fans made their way to the stadium for the final show.

"To be here for the final round is everything. My heart is so full. Like the fans, they radiate love right now," Grass Valley resident Kelsey Kribs said.

Kribs' father introduced her to the Grateful Dead and she says if he were still alive he'd be here.

"Like since I was out of the womb, I've been listening to the dead, my papa. Bless them. Thank you," Kribs said.

Brian Alvey of San Ramon took in the moment with his son.

RELATED: Guitar owned by Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia to be auctioned

"I mean, I saw the Grateful Dead when I was my son's age. When I was 17, I was 15. That great Jerry Garcia was still alive, so that was in New York," he said.

Alvey passed on his passion for the band.

"I love the Grateful Dead the last show that I saw they played one of my favorite songs and I was almost tearing up, it was great. It means a lot," Tor Alvey said.

The father and son were in San Francisco for all three shows.

"So it's very exciting to hear all the old songs come to life, probably better than I've ever heard them," Brian Alvey said.

"It's great! It's brought the city of love back to San Francisco," Alexis, the manager of Frankie's Java House said.

And post pandemic, the packed patios are a perk.

"And it's good to after the pandemic what things that this can do to small businesses especially like us," Alexis said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live