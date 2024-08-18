System of a Down, Deftones draw in 50,000 fans at inaugural Golden Gate Park Concert series

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tens of thousands of music lovers, once again, descended on Golden Gate Park this weekend -- just one week after Outside Lands.

This year, the organizers of the popular three-day music festival kicked off a new concert series in the park.

"You can't go wrong with anything in Golden Gate Park and System of a Down. You can't go wrong," said Melissa Gonsalves, Hilmar resident.

Systems of a Down and Deftones headlined Saturday night's shows.

"This is an epic show. I am a huge Deftones fan," said Spencer Toy, who made the trip from Pleasanton.

The one-day, one-stage event drew in 50,000 fans from across the Bay Area and beyond. Event organizers said 90% of the audience is from outside San Francisco.

"That means hotel rooms, restaurants, Uber, retail, taxes, all of that," said, Allen Scott with Another Planet. "You saw last year with Dead and Company at Oracle Park, what an impact that had."

San Francisco Recreation and Parks said the concert series simply makes sense on the heels a multi-day, multi-stage festival.

"Their setup is over a week just to get us to Outside Lands, and then take down, so why not while we're taking down most of the infrastructure leave enough for a single stage concert," said Kat Anderson, San Francisco Recreation and Park Commissions president.

And, for the vendors, the move means more business.

"We see a lot of people that aren't able to come into the restaurant to our brick and mortar, and they come here, and they know us by our names, so it's been really cool," said Viviana Montano, owner of El Garage.

"It's an extension of what we did on Outside Lands. It's also a different crowd. We're excited," said Feldo Nartapura, owner of Sataysfied. "I think if we do it right, and the crowd speaks for itself, and we enjoy it, I think the city is ready to get a two, or three-day one in the mix."