New images capture violent attack on employee at SF Safeway; suspect charged with 2 felonies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man suspected in an attack on a Safeway employee in San Francisco pleaded not guilty to two felony charges Thursday in court.

New images capture the violent attack inside the Safeway near San Francisco's Ocean Beach that sent the victim to the hospital.

"It was violent and it was scary and I thought wow oh my gosh if that was me or someone I loved I'd be terrified," said one woman shopping at Safeway.

ABC7 News talked to shoppers reacting to the attack which happened last Sunday morning around 5:30.

"Seeing too many of those types of situations where there is an uncalled-for attack on an innocent person," said Mark Avery who shops at Safeway.

The full video shows the man punching the woman to the ground, pummeling her with more punches, and then dragging her by the hair into another room until someone walked into the area. There was no sign of any nearby security guard when the attack happened.

"I think if your store is going to be open you need to have security. You need to protect your customers, you need to protect your employees," said a shopper.

"I don't understand it, I don't understand why someone would hurt somebody for some whatever they were doing they could have walked around her they could have left her alone," said Anne Randolph who shops at Safeway.

Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Kwontell Summerfield. Summerfield faced a judge for the first time Thursday and pleaded not guilty to two felony charges, second-degree robbery and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.

His last known address was in the community of Carmichael, California in Sacramento County.

A security guard could be seen Thursday night at the front of the Safeway store near San Francisco's Ocean Beach.

ABC7 News reached out to Safeway and asked them if security is always here when the store is open. They haven't responded to that question but did tell us earlier this week, "We are sending our thoughts to the associate involved in the incident. We take this matter seriously and we are cooperating with law enforcement to provide any information needed to assist them."

"I still feel personally pretty safe coming here but now that I've seen the video I'm going to be a little more cautious," a shopper said. "I just feel horrible for that employee and hope she recovers emotionally and physically."

The DA's office says Summerfield, who is still in jail, will be back in court on Monday for a custody status hearing.