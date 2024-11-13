Man arrested for alleged vicious attack on female Safeway employee in SF: police

A Safeway employee at the San Francisco Ocean Beach location is recovering after a vicious attack that happened in the store early Sunday morning.

Man arrested for vicious attack on female Safeway employee in SF A Safeway employee at the San Francisco Ocean Beach location is recovering after a vicious attack that happened in the store early Sunday morning.

Man arrested for vicious attack on female Safeway employee in SF A Safeway employee at the San Francisco Ocean Beach location is recovering after a vicious attack that happened in the store early Sunday morning.

Man arrested for vicious attack on female Safeway employee in SF A Safeway employee at the San Francisco Ocean Beach location is recovering after a vicious attack that happened in the store early Sunday morning.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Safeway employee at the San Francisco Ocean Beach location is recovering after a vicious attack that happened in the store early Sunday morning.

Community members tell ABC7 News the man knocked the female employee to the ground, began pummeling her with punches, and dragged her across the floor by her hair.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

San Francisco Police say that US Park Police helped arrest 28-year-old Kwontell Summerfield. He has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

His last known address was in the unincorporated community of Carmichael, in Sacramento County, but it's unclear when he was last there. Summerfield has a long rap sheet according to court records.

It's unclear why he attacked the woman.

Safeway issued a statement saying:

"We are sending our thoughts to the associate involved in the incident. We take this matter seriously and we are cooperating with law enforcement to provide any information needed to assist them. For privacy purposes, we cannot provide information about the incident or the associate's condition. We advise contacting SFPD for more information."