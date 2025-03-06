New peregrine falcon shows up at UC Berkeley at Campanile tower

There are still no signs of beloved Annie and Archie, but a new peregrine falcon showed up at the UC Berkeley Campanile tower on Wednesday.

There are still no signs of beloved Annie and Archie, but a new peregrine falcon showed up at the UC Berkeley Campanile tower on Wednesday.

There are still no signs of beloved Annie and Archie, but a new peregrine falcon showed up at the UC Berkeley Campanile tower on Wednesday.

There are still no signs of beloved Annie and Archie, but a new peregrine falcon showed up at the UC Berkeley Campanile tower on Wednesday.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a "falcon watch" underway at UC Berkeley and now, we have an update to share.

There's still no sign of the beloved peregrine falcons, Annie and Archie, but another bird may have taken up roost.

This feathered guest showed up Wednesday on the camera that keeps an eye on the Campanile.

RELATED: Why are UC Berkeley's falcons missing? Expert sadly fears death from bird flu

An Instagram post says the falcon was there for around 15 minutes.

As for Annie and Archie, there's a lot of speculation about their whereabouts.

One thought is they found a new place to nest, while others fear the bird flu may have something to do with their absence.