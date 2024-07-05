NorCal's largest water park Calibunga opens in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The largest water park in Northern California has reopened Thursday. The re-branded "Calibunga" used to be called Raging Waters, but when California Dreamin Entertainment reached a deal with the city to open the park, they re-branded the name.

"We were here when it was Raging Water, but I know we are to have an even better time!" said Sherrell Tyler, who came down from Vallejo.

Raging Waters was a place where people went during the summer to have fun and cool off. They announced they would permanently close after the 2023 season. In February, the deal between the city and the entertainment company went through, leading the way for the park to stay open.

"I was really sad and depressed, there is nothing really to do during the summer," said Hannah Butterfield, who came from Saratoga. "This is a really fun place. I am glad it has re-opened now."

The line was long in the morning before the park opened. It wrapped around the corner to almost the entrance to the parking lot. Many were eager for it to open.

"I saw this place was opening again and I immediately bought a season pass," said Joe Nuxoll, who is from San Jose.

California Dreamin agreed to operate the park until the end of summer in 2025. The city hopes to find a long-term partner to keep the park open permanently. Until then, everyone at the park was excited to enjoy the day.

"Lots of fun, relaxation, spending time with friends and family," said Kenneth Porter from Dublin. "That's what it is all about."