Petaluma man arrested for making threats against school official over pride flags, police say

PETALUMA, Calif. -- A 54-year-old Petaluma man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly making criminal threats against a Petaluma City Schools District official over pride flags, police said.

The man was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday by Petaluma police after a series of escalating incidents that reportedly began with a voicemail on May 30 demanding the removal of pride flags from school grounds, police noted.

In the message, he allegedly warned of "harsh consequences" if his demands were not met.

According to authorities, the man appeared at the district office on Monday in an agitated state, again demanding the flags' removal before leaving without incident.

On Thursday morning, a school official reported receiving an email from the man containing explicit threats, including a statement that the administrator would be "executed" if the pride flags were not removed by the end of the school day, Petaluma police said.

Police said the message was specific, time-sensitive, and raised serious safety concerns.

He was arrested without incident by detectives and the Community Impact Response Team and booked on felony charges of making criminal threats. His bail was set at $750,000.