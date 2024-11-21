TIMELINE: What to expect as atmospheric river impact to become more widespread across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Heavy rain and flood risk continue in the North Bay Thursday before our atmospheric river is on the move Friday, bringing rain and wind to the whole region.

THURSDAY

Throughout the day expect rain, heavy at times in the North Bay where there is the risk of more flooding on streams, creeks and roads. A Flood Watch is currently in effect. Rainfall totals will range from 1" - 4"+. Outside of the North Bay, expect a lighter showers with rainfall totals less than .50".

Morning: Heaviest rain continues in the North Bay with alevel 2 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

Afternoon and Evening: Storm downgraded to a level 1 for the rest of the day as the atmospheric River lifts north giving a bit of a break to the North Bay.

FRIDAY

A better chance for widespread rain and wind will occur with rainfall totals ranging from 1" - 3" across the entire Bay Area. This is a level 2 moderate storm.

Morning: Storm Impact Scale upgraded to level 2 as atmospheric river is on the move south. Pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds mainly San Francisco and Oakland.

11 a.m.: Heaviest rain focused in the South Bay.

Afternoon and Evening: Scattered downpours, gusty winds and chance for a thunderstorm.

FLOOD WATCH continues for the North Bay until Saturday morning.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY continues until Friday at 6 a.m.

WINTER STORM WATCH begins Friday afternoon, lasting until Tuesday. 1 to 4 feet of snow above 5,500 ft.

An atmospheric river begins to make landfall in Northern California early Wednesday with a Level 2 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Heavy rain is expected all day long in the North Bay where flood watches are posted. The focus of flooding will be on smaller streams, creeks and roads. Our rivers will be able to handle this first storm of the season and are not expected to flood.

In the graphic below, areas shaded in red have the highest risk of flooding and those in yellow have an elevated risk.

Rain arrived early Wednesday in the North Bay and Flood Watches began at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Rainfall totals will range from 2" - 7"+ in the North Bay. Less than an inch of rain is expected for the rest of the Bay Area.

Outside of the North Bay rainfall will be mainly light to moderate with little threat of flooding. However winds will be an issue for many and a wind advisory will be in effect for much of the Bay Area, beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts up to 45 mph will bring trees down and isolated power outages.

The rainiest day for the rest of the Bay Area will be Friday.

Like any atmospheric river, small changes in the track can mean big changes in rainfall totals and impacts.